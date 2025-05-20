Edwinstowe’s St Mary’s C of E Primary School children meet author and former footballer Luke Staton

St Mary’s C of E Primary School children Edwinstowe with Head teacher Mrs Jennifer Bailey and author, Luke Staton.

St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Edwinstowe welcomed a special visitor into their school to work with children.

Luke Staton, a former professional footballer, is now a children’s author, and during his visit he talked to children about his football career and what motivated him to write his book.

Luke told children at St Mary’s that his own footballing dreams were inspired by his primary headteacher when he was given the opportunity to visit Wembley stadium as a youngster, little knowing he would later go on to have a professional football career, eventually playing for England at the same stadium.

During his talk, Luke discussed his children’s book, Credo, which reflects on his own journey, and encourages children to follow their dreams. Luke said he always hopes to inspire the young people he meets. “I had the wonderful opportunity to visit an absolutely remarkable school of wonderful young people and teachers too,” said Luke. “It’s a real privilege to get the opportunity to travel the world and share stories of hope, optimism and inspiration, and to open the hearts and minds of young people to pursue and follow their dreams, whatever their dreams may be.

“Thank you to all the young people that truly inspire me, in every room I walk into, -I will continue this mission for the rest of my time!”

Jennifer Bailey is Head Teacher at the school and said, “Luke’s story fits perfectly with our school vision of ‘together we love, learn and flourish’. We want all of our children to flourish and be the best they can be, and Luke’s story of following his dreams is truly an inspiration that children were thrilled to learn about.”