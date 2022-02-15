Edwinstowe nursery tots parade around village dressed as dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year
Children at an Edwinstowe nursery celebrated Chinese New Year yesterday.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:54 am
The youngsters learned all about Chinese culture and took part in a series themed activities throughout the day – including eating with chopsticks and creating their very own dragon.
Sarah Hicking, nursery manager at Cherubs Edwinstowe, said: “The children and staff had so much fun.
“They had rice and noodles and chopsticks to play with along with chicken chow mein for lunch.
“The children painted lanterns, listened to Chinese music and learned all about the Chinese culture.
“We also made our own dragon and took it on a walk in our village.
“We had lots of people waving and peeping their car horns on the walk.”