Edwinstowe nursery tots parade around village dressed as dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year

The children paraded around the village disguised as a Chinese dragon.

The youngsters learned all about Chinese culture and took part in a series themed activities throughout the day – including eating with chopsticks and creating their very own dragon.

Sarah Hicking, nursery manager at Cherubs Edwinstowe, said: “The children and staff had so much fun.

“They had rice and noodles and chopsticks to play with along with chicken chow mein for lunch.

The youngsters practiced using chopsticks.

“The children painted lanterns, listened to Chinese music and learned all about the Chinese culture.

“We also made our own dragon and took it on a walk in our village.

“We had lots of people waving and peeping their car horns on the walk.”

Pupils took part in a series of craft activities throughout the day.