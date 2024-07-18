Education chiefs seek Government assurances over school building projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education chiefs in Nottinghamshire have written to the Secretary of State asking for confirmation that the new Government is committed to funding school building projects in the county.

Nottinghamshire County Council is investing millions of pounds as part of a wide-ranging programme to ensure every child has access to the ‘very best education close to where they live’ and in an environment to help them succeed.

The county council is committed to investing more than £40m into expanding secondary schools across Nottinghamshire; £38.5m on 95 school building improvement projects and £50m on the creation of over 350 new school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Now the county council’s Leader, Councillor Ben Bradley, and Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education & SEND, have written to new Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, seeking reassurances that Labour will honour the previous Government’s pledge to fund parts of the major rebuilding programme.

Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education & SEND

Cllr Smith said: “Ensuring every child across Nottinghamshire has access to a good education close to where they live is a priority of mine.

“We are investing millions of pounds in expanding our secondary schools, improving school building and creating more than 350 new SEND places to address the growing demand for more specialist school places across the county.

“Therefore, it is vital we get an urgent reassurance from the new Government that it and the Department for Education (DfE) remain committed to funding these major projects to ensure that every child across Nottinghamshire has access to a good quality education.”

Prior to the General Election, the county council had been successful in securing DfE funding for the construction of a new 160-place special school to serve pupils aged between seven and 18.

It had also received Government support for the following building projects across Nottinghamshire, which are yet to start:

• rebuilding of Broomhill Junior, Hucknall, with a target completion date of June 2025;

• rebuilding of Toot Hill School, Bingham, with a completion date of September 2029;

• rebuilding of Ashfield Academy, Kirkby in Ashfield, with tenders due out now;

• rebuilding of Outwood Academy, Kirkby in Ashfield;

• rebuilding of All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, Mansfield;

• rebuilding of Chilwell School;

• rebuilding of Meden School, Warsop;

• rebuilding of The Dukeries Academy, Ollerton;

• rebuilding of The Garibaldi School, Forest Town;

• rebuilding of The Holgate Academy, Hucknall.

Cllr Bradley said: “There is no better investment in our children’s future than ensuring they get a good education.

“We are committed to building and expanding schools and Nottinghamshire County Council has pledged to invest millions of pounds to provide pupils with the best facilities to allow them to learn in modern, well-equipped buildings.

“As a council, we are also committed to meeting the needs of children and young people with SEND, and their families, and to investing in providing much-needed special school places in Nottinghamshire.

“This means it is crucial that the new Government remains committed to delivering on the previous administration’s funding pledge and we look forward to hearing from the new Education Secretary as soon as possible.”