Ed Miliband MP gets quizzed about politics in Mansfield by West Notts College students

Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP for Doncaster North and the former leader of the Labour Party – now shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero – attended a Q&A at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form.

Mr Miliband, joined by Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor, answered questions at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form, Chesterfield Road site, from politics and environmental science students.

The event followed a series of debates, Q&As and open discussions held at the Chesterfield Road campus with lead figures across the health, education and political sector.

Ed Miliband MP at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College.

Students recently joined a debate about democracy with Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust director of nursing Shantell Miles and their A-Level politics teacher Megan McQueen.

In a Q&A forum with Mr Miliband and Mayor Abrahams, students raised questions about education and the environment.

Charlie Drysdale, a politics student, asked how Labour would tackle the rising levels of inequality in education and ensure every young person in the UK had equal opportunities to higher education.

Ed Miliband MP and Mayor Andy Abraham with students at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College.

Mr Miliband said: “One specific thing we are committed to as a party is putting VAT on private school fees.

“That will bring in 1.8 billion pounds to state education, bringing more breakfast clubs in schools and seeing more investment in education.”

He said investment in greener schools is the way forward to save on energy bills and prioritise money for education.

Other questions posed to the MP were about renewable energy, air pollution and offshore wind farms.

Tilly Foulds, a 17-year-old environmental science student, asked a question about afforestation.

Mayor Abrahams took the opportunity to talk about cycle roots in Mansfield, and investment and improvement of green spaces across the district.

After the Q&A, Tilly Foulds, 17, a politics student, said: “I enjoyed it but it was nerve-wracking asking a question.”

Jordyn Newton, a 17-year-old politics student, said: “He gave straight answers unlike most politicians do.

“I was very happy with the answers he gave us.”

Ethan Revill, a 17-year-old politics student, said the Q&A went well.