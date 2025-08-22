Eastwood school celebrating another successful crop of GCSE results

Students at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood have been celebrating the successes of their hard work after collecting another highly successful batch of GCSE results.

The results reflect the improvements that the school is making as this year’s students achieved more grade 9s than ever before.

David Crossley, head teacher, posting on the school’s Facebook page, said: “These excellent results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of both our students and staff.

"We are delighted to see so many of our students thriving, achieving highly and progressing to their chosen Post-16 pathways.

"It is especially encouraging to see the number of top grades achieved and that a significant number have chosen to continue their educational journey with us at Hall Park.

"We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see where their futures will take them.”

Hall Park’s highest achieving student was Aarani, who achieved nine grade 9s and admitted: “I am in absolute shock!

"The teachers at Hall Park have been amazing, I am so grateful for all the support I have received.

"I’m planning to study maths, further maths and psychology at A level, and then study a STEM subject at university.”

George also did extremely well, achieving six grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.

He said: “I am extremely pleased with my results.

“My teachers pushed me to work as hard as I can, and it's paid off. I'm looking forward to returning to Hall Park to study Computer Science, maths, further maths and geography.’

Another high-achieving student was Charli, who got three grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s and will return to Hall Park next month to study maths, further maths, Pphysics and computer science.

He said, ‘I am delighted with my results, I’m most proud of computer science, where my teachers supported me with extra revision to achieve a high grade.”

The school’s sixth form open evening is on Tuesday, November 4 and any interested students and parents are urged to come along and see what Hall Park has to offer.

For more details, visit hallparkacademy.org.uk/ or email [email protected]