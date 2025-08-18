Eastwood school celebrating another great year of A-level results

Students and staff at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood are celebrating having achieved great A Level and vocational results in this summer’s exams.

Many will now go on to study at university and other pathways, including prestigious degree apprenticeships with the vast majority of students gained places at their first-choice university.

Posting on the school’s Facebook page, Emma Kelly, head of sixth form said: “We are very proud of our year 13 students, they have made great progress with many students achieving top grades.

"We are excited to see where they go next’.

Students at Hall Park Academy have achieved another fine set of A level results. Photo: Hall Park Academy Facebook

Student Matthew, who achieved top grades and will go on to study computer science and AI at Loughborough University, said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hall Park and I am looking forward to moving on and using what I have learnt.”

Stuent Ella joined Hall Park in 2023 and achieved high grades in biology, PE and psychology and is off to study sport and exercise science at Nottingham University.

She said: “I couldn’t have done it without the support of the school and teachers and can’t wait for the next chapter in my life.”

Another student Matthew, who took four A-levels and is off to study study marine biology at Bangor University, said: “The school has been really good to me for many years.

"The teachers have been really good and supportive and I am very excited to be going to my first choice university.”

David Crossley, head teacher, said: “We are immensely proud of our year 13 students and all they have accomplished.

"Their results reflect years of dedication and perseverance, and we send them our warmest wishes as they embark on the next steps.’

Hall Park Academy is part of the Redhill Academy Trust and still has a small number of places still available for September.

The school’s sixth form evening is pn Tuesday, November 4 and staff urge interested students and parents to come and see what Hall Park has to offer.