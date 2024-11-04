East Mids Multi-Academy Trust CEO reacts to plans for hybrid working

The CEO of an East Midlands Multi-Academy Trust has said that schools will need to adapt to meet the growing demand for flexible working.

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, which has 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire, believes the forced switch to online learning during the pandemic has altered people’s perceptions of what’s possible in the education sector and created a bigger push for flexibility.

It comes amid a recruitment crisis in education, which is amplifying the need for change. According to an April report from Trades Union Congress (TUC), 75 per cent of East Midlands local authorities have a higher teaching vacancy rate now than in 2010. Recognising this, the multi-academy trust is now implementing several flexible policies for its staff.

Archway Learning Trust, which educates one third of Nottingham’s children, has experienced firsthand the challenges of attracting and retaining excellent teachers in a highly competitive market.

Sian Hampton, Archway Learning Trust

Sian said: “It’s not a question of if schools adapt, but how they adapt. We need to be careful about introducing change too quickly, but flexible working is here to stay, and we must find ways to make it work in education.”

Younger graduates entering the workforce increasingly value flexibility in their roles. This puts teaching at a disadvantage compared to other sectors that have already embraced hybrid models.

The Education Policy Institute notes that rising pupil-to-teacher ratios and increased vacancy rates are putting even more strain on teachers, making it harder to deliver quality education​. 2023 government data show there are 1,765 more vacancies nationwide than in 2010.

These pressures highlight the importance of finding new ways to support teachers, including offering more flexible working options.

At Archway Learning Trust, teachers at the Trust can now take advantage of working from home during their planning, preparation, and assessment (PPA) time. However, this flexibility is harder to implement for secondary school teachers, whose PPA time is spread across different periods during the week.

While there are clear benefits to offering flexibility, there are also practical limitations. Schools serve as critical spaces for developing social skills, discipline, and relationships.

Especially in disadvantaged areas, schools provide structure and a learning environment that may be absent at home. Additionally, schools play a vital role in fostering social and emotional development—skills that are tough to teach online.

For Archway Learning Trust, the key is finding a balance that works for both teachers and students. While flexible working presents challenges, especially in terms of maintaining attendance and ensuring students don’t see remote days as time off, Sian believes it is something the sector can’t ignore.