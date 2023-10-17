Dyslexic woman becomes Literacy Champion for local children

Annie Parry, who works for a local charity and specialises in outdoor activities for children, has become a Literary Champion for the National Literacy Trust Nottingham.

Annie, who calls herself “a proud dyslexic”, is promoting and improving literacy in and around Nottinghamshire through activities she organises via her workplace, charity Groundwork Five Counties. The organisation has been supporting local people and communities since the early 1990s and was previously known as Groundwork Greater Nottingham.

At the charity’s nature play sessions around Nottinghamshire, Annie reads to children, encourages them to create their own stories, offers book swaps and helps develop a love for reading. These free sessions in nature help children connect with their local green spaces, unleash their curiosity and creativity.

Annie says: “For me, reading is a challenge. I’m a proud dyslexic who struggles to process information and context. Words sometimes get jumbled up and come out all wrong! I know I’m not the only one who struggles.

Annie Parry reading to children

“But I enjoy listening to podcasts and audiobooks, reading lyrics to my favourite songs, and learning about the origin of words and how this has shaped our language. Words can take you on a journey through their history and uses, I find this fascinating.

“For me becoming a Literary Champion is all about overcoming those challenges and finding your own way of learning. What inspired me was the vast array of ways the National Literacy Trust engages young readers to get excited about words.

“My hope is that I can support children who, just like me, find it difficult to read, in the hopes it becomes a little less daunting, and something they can enjoy doing.”

Groundwork Five Counties are looking for volunteers who are willing to join Annie and her team in their mission to bring reading to children. This includes storytelling, singing rhymes and songs, and other word-based activities.