Durham, Liverpool and Loughborough on horizon for Joseph Whitaker A-level students

Year 13 pupils at The Joseph Whitaker School have showed just how bright they are by achieving a staggering 94 per cent A* to C pass rate in their A-levels.

Durham, Liverpool, Loughborough and York are just some of the destinations for the bright pupils, who will be reading subjects such as medicine, English literature and international business.

Joseph Whitaker pupils celebrate their results.

Stand-out pupil Laura Grahame has secured a place at Liverpool University to study medicine after achieving three A grades, while her friend Laura Krystkiewicz will be studying English literature and history at Durham after also achieving three As.

Olivia Crane will be studying geography and sports science at Loughborough University after getting an A*, an A and a B, while Sophie Hall will be studying medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry at Loughborough after getting an impressive AAB.

Michael Croft, deputy headteacher with responsibility for the sixth form, said: "I am really proud of our students.

"They have worked tirelessly hard to achieve an excellent set of examination results which will serve them well as they prepare for their next steps of university, apprenticeships or employment."

A Joseph Whitaker pupil celebrates his results.

Andrew Jacques, head of sixth form, added: ‘Throughout the two years, our students have taken every opportunity to improve their grades.

"They have put in hours of work and can be very proud of these excellent outcomes."

A Joseph Whitaker pupil celebrates her results.