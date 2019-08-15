Dukeries pupils build on successes to provide great A-level results for Ollerton school

English literature, philosophy, sport and a range of vocational subjects have proved to be successful this year at The Dukeries Academy as pupils receive their A-level results.

The Ollerton school has seen a staggering improvement in its post-16 results, achieving 88 per cent A* to C results this year in comparison to 73 per cent in 2018.

All smiles on results day.

Students have built on their excellent GCSE results and have secured places at a range of prestigious universities; including Durham, Nottingham, York and Bristol.

Pupil Rhianna Dove achieved an A in English literature, A in philosophy and a B in history, and is going to the University of Bristol to study history and English literature.

She will be the first person in her family to go to university, and school staff "know that they are very proud of her".

Fellow student Talia Cook chose to follow a vocational pathway to allow her to study health, business and science.

She is now going to complete an apprenticeship in business studies and her progress from GCSE was described as "exceptional" by teachers.

Patrick Goodwin will be studying English literature and history at Liverpool University, having achieved grades A, A, and C, while Declan Bark is keen to be a drama teacher when he finishes university.

Declan is going to Manchester University to study drama, having achieved three B grades.

Claire Leitheiser, principal of the school, has praised the pupils who have worked "exceptionally hard".

She said: “Once again we are overwhelmed by our students’ achievements. They have worked exceptionally hard to achieve another set of excellent results that will allow them to pave the way for successful futures.

"We will always be proud to have had the opportunity to nurture and educate them. We look forward to hearing wonderful things about their successes and adventures as they leave us for

pastures new.”