Dukeries Academy sees 'best ever' GCSE results

Students at The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton have helped the school achieve its "best ever results" at GCSE.

The progress of the students looks to beat the national average at the school, with a record 60 per cent of students will leave the academy with grade 4 passes in both English and Maths.

About 63 per cent of students achieved a good pass in Maths, with 80 per cent of students achieving the same in English - and a record 29 per cent securing the top level grades of 7 to 9.

Individual students who have achieved particularly amazing successes are Emily Freeman, who achieved six Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, and Kieran Littlewood, who achieved four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s.

Jodie Revill also achieved Grade 7-9 in English, Maths and five other subjects, despite needing time off school for emergency brain surgery before her final examinations.

Other students also made outstanding overall progress, with Shay Harper, Matthew Evason and Regan Langham all achieving, on average, a whole grade above national expectations in all of their subjects.

Claire Leitheiser, school principal, said: “We are thrilled that we continue to have a significant impact on the lives of the children in the community that we serve.

"These results are testament to the students’ hard work and I am very proud that we manage to bring out the best in every child, with our varied curriculum celebrating the huge range of skills and talents that our students have.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our parents and incredible staff, who have made such exceptional results possible.

"We are also delighted to be welcoming the majority of our students back to the academy in September to begin further education with us in the sixth form."

