Determination and resilience shine through at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy on GCSE results day

For many, today was about more than just grades. It was a celebration of perseverance, growth and ambition, with students reflecting on how far they have come during their time at the academy.

Some will now continue their studies at local sixth forms and colleges, while others are preparing for apprenticeships or vocational training. Each pathway represents a new opportunity built on the strong foundations they have developed during their time at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy.

There were smiles all round for Simran Kaur, who celebrated an outstanding set of results. Simran said: “I am excited to build new relationships with people at college and meet new friends.”

Piotr Paprota and Lukman Muhammad were delighted with their results. They will both be moving onto further education and cannot wait to begin their next adventure. Lukman said he was “very happy” with his results after achieving a grade 7, two 6s, three 5s and two 4s.

After collecting her results today, Kady Paddon was delighted and reflected by saying: “I am very happy with my results, I am looking forward to college.” Kady will be going on to study photography at A level.

Amelie Meneghello achieved fantastic results which will see her go onto study for a T-level in healthcare to help her achieve her aspirations of being a nurse. Amelie received three 8s a 7, and two 6s along with strong passes in maths and business.

Mia-Louise Smith was ‘overwhelmed’ with her amazing results, which will see her also move onto study childcare after gaining strong results across the board.

Friends Kayden Draycott, Jake Needham and Jago Crowder were all celebrating their achievements this morning. Kayden will be going on to study Level 2 plumbing. Reflecting on his results, he said: “I am very pleased with my results. I did the best I could.” Jake will be pursuing a course in hospitality and commented: “I am quite pleased with my results.” Jago, who will also be continuing his studies, said he is feeling ‘very good’ following his results.

Donna Percival, principal, said: “These results are a reflection of our students’ determination and character. Many have faced challenges along the way, and it has been inspiring to see them grow, stay focused, and achieve their goals.

“As they move forward, I am confident that they will carry with them the resilience and confidence they have built here. We could not be prouder of what they have accomplished and the bright futures that lie ahead.”

