Demolition project creates extra space for construction students

The large, derelict fermentation sheds at the rear of the historic Mansfield Brewery site have been safely demolished by local firm Total Reclaims Demolition.

Removal of the fermentation buildings – unused since the brewery vacated the site more than two decades ago – has freed up almost 10,000 sq. ft of space. This will be used to support construction students with additional teaching space, storage and delivery areas, along with on-site staff parking.

The college acquired the site, on Weighbridge Road, in 2024 and has transformed it into a dynamic learning environment for students and apprentices on brickwork, carpentry and joinery, and plastering courses, and women in construction programmes. With the latest development, the Old Brewery campus will become even better equipped to deliver practical, hands-on training to support the region’s construction workforce.

The two-month demolition involved carefully dismantling the old fermentation sheds, where beer was once brewed in traditional stone Yorkshire Square fermenting vessels.

Total Reclaims Demolition, based in Hucknall, recovered around one-fifth of the original Imperial-standard bricks, which will now be used by brickwork students in practical lessons. The remainder, which were in poor condition, and the associated concrete was crushed to make 6F2 aggregate – a recognised building material – to form the new base and level the site. All steel and timber was removed for recycling, with sustainability a key consideration throughout.

Future plans for the site include transforming the former malt hopper building into an assessment centre for brickwork and plastering apprentices, while remaining empty buildings will be refurbished for student use, once funding allows.

The college commissioned Total Reclaims Demolition following a competitive tender process as part of its ongoing strategy to work more closely with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Mansfield and Ashfield, not only in construction and estates, but across a broad range of partnerships and services.

Gavin Peake, director of IT, estates and learning resources at the college, said: “We are extremely pleased to have worked with Total Reclaims Demolition on this project at the Old Brewery campus to free-up additional space for our students.

“Their team liaised with us very closely to ensure that teaching and learning was able to continue uninterrupted while the works took place.

“The scheme has been completed on schedule and they have been extremely safety conscious throughout, working with us to minimise dust and noise, which has really helped on a busy teaching site.

“They also came up with some great ideas to help us realise the maximum amount of space while managing the cost of the project.

“Our experience has been completely positive and we are delighted to have worked with a local business to support the college’s growth.”

Gary Cross, construction director at Total Reclaims Demolition, said: “This scheme was a fantastic example of how a complex demolition can be carried out safely and effectively in a live, busy educational environment.

“The buildings were old and fragile, and working in such close proximity to teaching space meant we had to be particularly methodical and mindful of noise, dust and safety at all times.

“A lot of the work had to be done by hand, especially in tight areas with very limited access, where large machinery couldn’t be used. This required careful planning, hand separation of materials, and extensive use of hot cutting techniques under strict control measures. We also ensured continual dust suppression and fume extraction to protect staff and students nearby.

“We’re really proud of how smoothly it all went and that we were able to carry it out without disruption to college operations. That’s a testament to the great working relationship we had with the college’s team, and the professionalism of our own staff on site.

“It’s always rewarding to be involved in a local project that brings long-term benefits to the community. By working with the college, we’ve not only helped to open up more space, but also supported local jobs and kept our environmental impact low by minimising travel and recycling materials wherever possible.”

The college’s collaboration with a local demolition firm highlights its commitment to investing in the community and supporting sustainable growth. Businesses across Mansfield and Ashfield are encouraged to explore future opportunities to work with the college as part of its inclusive procurement strategy.

Local companies interested in partnering with the college on buildings and estates projects can email [email protected].

Marking the demolition are (from left) Gary Cross and Richard Stanbury from Total Reclaims Demolition, and Gavin Peake, Nigel Bryan and Adam Thompson from West Nottinghamshire College.

The new base, formed from recovered bricks and concrete from the old fermentation buildings.

The derelict fermentation buildings – unused since the former Mansfield Brewery vacated the site more than two decades ago – prior to demolition.