Newstead Primary School, on Hucknall Road, Newstead Village, was told it requires improvement at a full inspection by education watchdog Ofsted in 2018.

But now, following a further visit, Ofsted ruled the school is officially ‘good’.

In their newly published report, inspectors said: “Leaders are ambitious for pupils at Newstead to do well. Pupils are encouraged to ‘aim high’.

Newstead Primary School pupils celebrate their good Ofsted report with headteacher Helen Woodward, deputy headteacher John Oldfield, chair of governors Andrew Raynor and literacy lead Susanne McGeary.

“Adults know pupils well and make sure they get the right support. Pupils speak positively about the care they receive.

“Typically, one pupil told inspectors ‘your teachers are like your mum and dad. Everyone is very kind’.

“Pupils are friendly and polite. They listen well to their teachers and to each other.”

Ofsted said staff have ‘high expectations of behaviour’, ‘staff show pupils how to read fluently’ and that pupils enjoy maths.

The report said: “Classrooms are calm, orderly places to learn. In the early years, children are taught the routines and expectations for learning. Pupils know the school’s rules and what is expected of them.”

Ofsted’s judgement was welcomed by Helen Woodward, school headteacher.

She said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the report.

“During the last four years, we have worked on the areas Ofsted identified from the previous inspection, implemented a whole new school curriculum and have had to work through the challenges of a pandemic.

“The staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure the children receive a good quality of education.

“Of course, we are also hugely grateful for the support from the parents, families and governors."

To further improve, the school was urged to ensure ‘leaders prioritise finalising the curriculum’, that ‘pupils develop a deep understanding of British values and world faiths’ and also to tackle persistent absence.

The report said: “Some pupils do not attend as regularly as they need to. Missing so much school means it is harder for these pupils to gain the knowledge and skills that they need.”

Mrs Woodward said: “We will obviously now begin to focus on the priorities Ofsted have identified leading up to the next inspection.”