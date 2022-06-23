Delight as Mansfield school earns top games award

Oak Tree Primary School, on Jubilee Way North, was been awarded the Gold School Games Mark.

The award recognises schools for their PE provision and ‘commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community’.

Marie Gash, school deputy headteacher and PE co-ordinator, said: ““In order to earn the award, we needed to show that as a school this is a subject we are dedicated to supporting.

Youngsters at Oak Tree Primary in Mansfield celebrate the school winning the gold School Games Award.

“It has been a lot of hard work, but it is so nice to be recognised for how much we have achieved.

“We have taken part in inter schools’ competitions, run a range of sports clubs and are inclusive in encouraging our students to all take part and have a go.”

And Kate Watson, headteacher, said news of the award could not have come at a better time with the pupils taking part in a whole school Commonwealth Games Day.

All the pupils adopted a Commonwealth country and took part in a variety of sporting competitions set up for the day.

Mrs Watson said: “There has been so much emphasis during the pandemic on what pupils missed out on and it’s these types of events that really bring us together as a school and drive our love of sport.

“We are supporting the whole child at Oak Tree and it important to us to celebrate all pupils and their strengths across a broad curriculum.”