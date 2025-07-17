Dawn House School marks 50 years of changing young lives with celebratory summer fair

A special school in Rainworth celebrated a major milestone last week as it marked 50 years of supporting children and young people with complex speech and language challenges.

Dawn House School, which is run by the national charity Speech and Language UK and educates pupils from early years through to sixth form, has grown from a small primary site in the 1970s into a highly specialised setting offering therapy, education and care all under one roof.

Its spectacular Summer Fair last Thursday (July 11) marked half a century of transforming young lives, bringing together families, staff, pupils, alumni and the local community for a day of fun, reflection and pride in the school's long-standing impact on thousands of children and families.

School Principal Jenny McConnell said: “This was a truly special celebration — a day to reflect on five decades of helping children find their voice and to thank everyone who has made Dawn House the place it is today.

“For the last 50 years, Dawn House has always been about believing in every child’s potential — and giving them the support they need to realise it. This was an incredible milestone — and a moment to thank every student, staff member, family, governor and friend who has been part of our journey.”

During the anniversary celebration, a timeline exhibition showcased Dawn House’s evolution over five decades featuring memories and reflections from former pupils, staff and families.

Jane Harris, Chief Executive of Speech and Language UK, said: “Dawn House has been at the heart of the community for half a century - but its impact has been felt well beyond Rainworth. It is a trailblazer school, devising and deploying unique teaching practices now used across the country.

“The event not only celebrated the past but also looked ahead to a future of continued support and success for children and young people with complex speech and language challenges.”

Dawn House is currently rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, which praised the school as “caring, supportive and inclusive”, with high aspirations for pupils and exceptional personal development opportunities.