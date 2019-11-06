Creative students get the chance to shine at London awards ceremony

A performing arts student and three TV and film students from West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield sparkled amongst the finalists at the Nursing Times Awards in London following their work on a learning disabilities sepsis awareness video.

Students and staff from the college joined forces with the lead sepsis and learning disability nurses at Sherwood Forest Hospitals last year, to create a video to recognise the signs of infection and sepsis in people with a learning disability, to help prevent avoidable deaths.

Students used their acting, filming and editing skills to produce a short film designed to highlight some of the softer signs of deterioration that a person with sepsis may show and focused on looking out for a person with learning disabilities and early detection of the condition.

The video was entered into the Nursing Times Awards by the hospital and was successfully shortlisted.

At the end of last month, all shortlisted entrants were invited to a glittering event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London.

Together with former specialist lead nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Ruth Harrison and the college’s work placement and employability co-ordinator Julie Hough, the students were acknowledged with nine other organisations in the learning disabilities nursing category, with Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust scooping the winning trophy.

Julie said: “To be the only college to have reached the national finals of the Nursing Times Awards was an amazing experience for us all.

“The students representing the college were very mature and professional and I was so proud of them all.

“From the off-set our involvement in this project has been a very rewarding experience.

“The students got so much from working on and producing this film, and to know that it’s potentially going to help members of the public to spot the signs of sepsis, makes us all feel proud.

“Our students’ pride continued when they were sitting amongst more than 1130 nursing staff from across the country, knowing they’d reached this far.

“We might not have been winners of the award but we all agreed we felt like winners to have got this far and to hear the judges’ positive praise about our project was just fantastic.”

