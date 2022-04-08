Create Expo inspires Mansfield college students over creative careers

Guests at West Nottinghamshire College were able to meet with specialists from the digital games and 3D design industries, as well as meet those in top careers within music and graphic design.

Speakers include Lockwood Publishing head of fashion Jade How, who works on creating clothing and accessories for characters on a live online game.

She said: “It’s great to be part of the content train in this exciting world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Pav Gekko, Jade Howe, Mark Harrison, Steve Bjork and Fred Gambino at the event.

Other speakers include creative director Steve Bjorck, who runs his own business, Eggbox, award-wining composer and music producer Pav Gekko and illustrator and concept artist Fred Gambino, as well as Mark Harrison, a veteran in film, commercials and TV visual effects who work includes Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Thor Ragnarok and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Inspiration

Ashley Bradbury, a former student and college employee , who now works at Nottingham-based Remit Training in a role encompassing multimedia production attended the Expo.

Award-wining composer and music producer Pav Gekko gave an insight into how musical scores can change the viewer's mood in film

He said: "My overall experience at the Expo has given me inspiration – looking at how you can bring new skills into the workforce.

“My specialism is 3D design and I’ve seen some amazing examples of such professional work.

“It’s been good to have chats with the guest speakers about their work and to hear the other artists’ talks. It’s great to hear about their long and varied careers.

“I’ve enjoyed coming back into college too and see my former study and work space still thriving and putting on a really worthwhile show such as the Expo.”

Fashion/apparel design graduate Jade How spoke about her passion of clothing design which has now morphed into character design.

Tony Hall, event organiser and design and media specialist and the event’s organiser Tony Hall, said: “One of the main outcomes of the Expo is seeing the guest speakers inspire our guests, showing them what they can go on to achieve.

“From fashion design in games to visual effects in films, with the right determination and skills anything is possible, and the students see this.

“It was great to see so many people attend the event from both inside and outside the college and each guest speaker had over 100 people in the audience. The event itself is completely run by our great creative students, from the filming and editing to the greeting and hospitality, and they were brilliant.”

Creative director Steve Bjorck has experience working in TV commercials, CGI and motion graphics.

Mark Harrison's work has been seen in top films such as Star Trek, Harry Potter and Mission Impossible.