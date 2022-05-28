Academy Transformation Trust Further Education college, based at Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, wanted to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952.

Liz Barrett, college principal, said: “We wanted to bring joy to the communities we serve in way of celebrating the Jubilee.

“An education focus is ‘life in modern Britain’ and it felt fitting to explore age-old traditions such as democracy and cream scones.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers helping to deliver the cream teas.

She said the college initially wanted to break the Guinness World Record for cream teas, but had to scale back its plans after learning it would cost at least £18,000 to do so.

However, the college still managed to supply 10,000 cream teas to schools, care homes, day centres and more across the area, thanks to help from Huthwaite-based B Taylor and Sons, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team and wedding venue Alfreton Hall.

Ms Barrett said: “Some 10,000 primary school, secondary school, college, stakeholders, partners, day centre and care-home residents participated in this community record each receiving a cream scone, jam, cream, flag, crown and activity book.

“It was a magnificent occasion with lots of smiles, red, white and blue and debate around whether it is jam or cream first.”

Delivering cream teas to Hillocks Primary School, Unwin Road, Sutton.

A spokesman for the Ashfield policing team said: “Donating cream teas to the children in Ashfield really is the perfect way to kick start the Jubilee celebrations.”