Courage over comfort campaign at St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School in Sutton sees over 200 children running to raise money

Almost £4000 raised so far!

Staff and children from St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School in Sutton in Ashfield held a mini marathon to raise funds to enhance their school with a state-of-the-art sensory room and bike shelter.

Saying ‘ready, set, go!’ to the school runners was Footballer Aaron Lewis, of Mansfield Town Football Club, joined by hundreds of family members there to cheer on the children.

Over 200 pupils and 15 staff members took part in the run, held on a sun filled day, and participants were delighted to hear that Ashfield Fire Station were assisting the runners by creating a run through water misting area, --a great favourite with the children.

Children run through a cooling mist provided by Ashfield Fire Service.

Pupil Harry is in year 6 and said, “The reason why the whole of St Mary's participated in the Mini Marathon is because we wanted to enhance the school’s provision and equipment with a bike shelter and a sensory room to improve children’s activities and education. It was great because everyone joined in and had the determination to finish the whole 2 miles!”

Mansfield Town Director and Community Trust Trustee, Paul Brown joined supporters and said, “On behalf of everyone at Mansfield Town Football Club, it was our great pleasure to join St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School, kickstarting their London Mini Marathon efforts with our very own Aaron Lewis.

“It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and energy from the pupils and staff, all united for a great cause. We’re proud to support initiatives like these that not only promote fitness and teamwork but also raise vital funds for important projects. We wish the school every success and hope you surpass your fundraising goals—your dedication is truly inspiring.”

Headteacher Samantha Robinson said, “Once again we want to say a huge thank you to our children and families for taking part and supporting the school in our fundraising efforts. We are extremely grateful to our visitors from Mansfield Town Football Club for supporting and starting our race, and to our local firefighters for providing a misting as we ran our course!

Paul Brown (Mansfield Town Director and Community Trust Trustee), Footballer and race starter Aaron Lewis with Head teacher Samantha Robinson and children of St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School.

“We will continue to put our efforts in to making our school and its facilities the very best for all of our pupils, and to remember the roles we can all take in supporting each other to reach our potential. A huge thanks to all took part, helped to organise or supported our event!”