County’s landmark hotel is taken over by students

The ‘hotel take-over’ forms part of an annual project for students to gain real-life work experience at the Grade 1 listed hotel, near Newark, and for one week more than 35 catering, hospitality and construction students from the college immersed themselves in a variety of roles, coached by the hotel’s team of supervisors and team leaders in the different departments within the 223-bedroomed hotel.

Working on a realistic shift-basis students gain valuable, practical experience of working within a large, fully functioning hotel to complement their college-based training.

This was the fourth consecutive takeover of the hotel, which helps students develop crucial employability skills by spending time in a fast-paced, real-world hospitality environment under the guidance and supervision of expert staff.

The successful initiative secured the Education and Business Partnership Award at the East Midlands Chamber Nottinghamshire Business Awards last November, in recognition of the hotel’s contribution to equipping students with industry skills and preparing them for future careers.

Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership student Lacey Waddle, 17, provided guests with a welcoming face as she undertook a range of duties on the hotel reception desk and holiday shop. Lacey said: “I’ve learnt no end of things from coming to Thoresby Hall Hotel over the last two years. My confidence has grown no end, and the experience has helped me to communicate with people much better.”

Leyton Guy, who is studying on the Intermedia Diploma in Professional Cookery at the college, took his skills to the busy kitchens, catering for over 350 guests. He said: “Everyone gets along so well in the kitchens – it’s a brilliant atmosphere. I’ve been supported really well by the chefs and they’re happy to show me any areas where I can improve my skills.

“I’ve had some great experience both on breakfast service and preparing evening meals and it’s helped develop my confidence, timing and co-ordination.”

Joe Bettey’s customer service and drinks-making skills from the Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership course were welcomed in the hotel’s Pavilion Bar. He said: “Working in an actual hotel is very different to college life. I’ve been getting used to taking the orders and delivering them to the tables promptly.

“I’ve adapted really well, and it’s been brilliant having Danny to work alongside who was a student and now he has a permanent job here – he’s done really well so he’s someone to aspire to.”

Site Carpentry Intermediate Certificate students Michael Ward and Joshua Dykes worked closely with the maintenance staff to help fix all manner of issues, from broken electrical products to blocked drains and faulty door locks.

Michael said: “We’ve been helping the maintenance team with lots of routine tasks, such as stripping out rooms that need to be refurbished, fixing toilets, and going into the plant rooms to see how they work.

“There aren’t just carpentry jobs to assist with, but plumbing and electrical too. This is all helping us to build our confidence and expand our skills and knowledge. We have to be mindful that there are guests around at all times, so we need to be polite and helpful and inform them what the maintenance teams are doing.”

Head of health, education and service industries, Helen Wilcockson, said: “Hotel takeover is an exceptional opportunity for our students, providing them with valuable, real-world insights into the hospitality industry.

“While they gain solid experience working within the college’s Refined restaurant, operating in this beautiful, four-star hotel setting offers a truly immersive understanding of what it’s like to work in the hotel and hospitality sector. It’s an inspiring and enriching experience for them.

“We are incredibly grateful to Thoresby Hall Hotel for making this possible. It’s amazing when the industry actively supports students on their journey into professionalism and with such care.

“It’s wonderful to see the students’ excitement when they first arrive at the hotel, and even more rewarding to pick them up at the end of the day and hear their stories. Their enthusiasm as they share what they’ve experienced and how much they’ve learned is a real testament to the value of this opportunity.”

Thoresby Hall Hotel’s administration manager Lisa Gibson said: “We are extremely proud to have welcomed the students back to Thoresby Hall Hotel for the fourth year running. Being able to provide an environment where they can gain new skills that will help shape their future paths is something we take great pleasure in.

“Not only have they brought energy and curiosity into our workplace, but they have also shown dedication, growth, and a genuine eagerness to learn. It’s been a great pleasure to watch.

“Work placements are a two-way street, and while we hope we have provided the students with guidance and valuable experiences, they have also reminded us of the importance of mentorship. As they move forward, we hope they take pride in what they have achieved here, and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Photo Credit: Rebecca Howarth

1 . Contributed Dakota Measures worked as a housekeeper cleaning the hotel rooms Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Maintenance operative Jordan (left) working on electrical products in the bedrooms with Michael Ward Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Katie White with chef de partie Jake Rankin in the kitchens Photo: Submitted Photo Sales