Council submits plans to construct building at secondary school
Plans have been unveiled for a new building at Tibshelf Community School.
Plans for the block indicate it will contain four classrooms, positioned around a central lobby, as well as accessible pupil toilets.
Derbyshire Council has applied to Bolsover Council for permission to erect the building at the Doe Hill Lane school, which has about 850 pupils aged 11-16.
The building will incorporate a cleaner’s store and plant room, along with a covered external canopy and integrated landscape scheme with perimeter paths, shrub and tree planting.
The application states the development is unlikely to have a significant environmental impact on the area.
However, Bolsover Council’s joint environmental health service has highlighted that, as the site was identified as a high-risk development area, a coal mining risk assessment should be provided.
According to Bolsover Council’s website, the application is currently in progress, with no estimated date for a decision to be reached.