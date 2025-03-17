Council hosts key schools event at Observatory

Attendees at the “Success in Ashfield: Secondary Schools Network Event”

Sherwood Observatory Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium was the inspiring venue for Ashfield District Council’s latest “Success in Ashfield: Secondary Schools Network Event” on Monday, 10 March.

The "Success in Ashfield: Secondary Schools Network" aims to improve education and skills within the Ashfield area. This was network’s latest event, bringing together business leaders and schools to foster collaboration and provide insights into the world of work. The network is part of Ashfield District Council’s education and skills improvement strategy.

Ashfield District Council hosted the event which saw schools, businesses and partners come together to give Ashfield students the best possible opportunities moving forwards.

The in-person setting allowed for lively discussions around key topics such as improving student’s job prospects, preventing violence in young people and mental health concerns. Guests were treated to a tour of the inspiring observatory and planetarium, as well as the chance to network with each other before the meeting and talks from various attendees.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader of the Ashfield District Council said, “We are thrilled to have hosted this amazing event that allows partners and schools to network directly with business leaders.

“It was great to see everyone come together and take part in discussions that will lead to continued, positive partnerships. We’re certain these networking events will have a positive impact on our secondary schools. We are ambitious for our student’s future and events like this will help us to ensure that students in Ashfield have the best possible opportunities and educational outcomes moving forward.”

Sherwood Observatory Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium opened in November 2024. It was a joint project between Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society and Ashfield District Council. The project is one of 16 being funded after Ashfield District Council won £62.6million in the Town’s Deal, the highest of any council in the UK.

The event highlighted the Council’s commitment to promoting interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths subjects within the Ashfield District.

The Secondary Schools Network will continue to support secondary school students in Ashfield with ongoing collaboration and networking opportunities with a further meeting set for June 2025.