Community invited to enjoy free musical event at Shirebrook school

Music will fill the atrium at a Shirebrook school when it holds the first of a unique series of free entertainment events designed to bring the community together.

Shirebrook Academy, in Common Lane, is playing host to the Tony Farrell Big Band, whose repertoire includes tunes made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Bublé, on January 24 at 7.30pm.

Although the school has hosted one-off music events in the past, the performance is part of a season of cultural events that will also include a poetry performance in February, a concert by the Shirebrook Miner’s Welfare Band in March and a performance of Hamlet in April.

All of the events, which are free to attend, are open to anybody, whether or not they have a child at the school and are being held as part of the school’s commitment to playing a greater role in the wider community.

Andy Gilbert, vice principal of Shirebrook Academy, said that the events are being funded by the school’s endowment fund, which was established when it was granted academy status in 2010 in order to pay for projects designed to benefit residents living in Shirebrook.

Mr Gilbert said: “All schools hold music and performance events, but I can’t think of any locally that are putting on a series of events on this scale, which is why we’re so excited about this venture.”

Although the event is free, a donation box will be available during the evening. The school’s atrium has a capacity of 180 and spaces are limited, so anyone who wishes to attend should contact enquiries@shirebrookacademy.org.