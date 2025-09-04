College’s construction facility awarded City & Guilds accolade

West Nottinghamshire College is celebrating national recognition for its high standards in apprenticeship training and assessment after being awarded a City & Guilds End Point Assessment (EPA) Excellence plaque.

The plaque, presented on Tuesday (2 September) at the college’s construction site in Pleasley Vale Business Park, highlights the college’s reputation as an excellent End-Point Assessment (EPA) centre.

The award was officially presented by Jonathan Price, City & Guilds Midlands business development manager, who joined vice principal for curriculum and quality, Diane Booth, apprenticeships manager, Paul Stringer, and members of the construction team.

Mr Price, who oversees 32 colleges across the Midlands and South Yorkshire, explained why the college stood out. He said: “We nominated centres based on success rates, learner experience, quality of facilities, and the strength of our relationships with staff.

City & Guild's Johnathan Price 4th right presents apprenticehip manager Paul Stringer with the plaque

“West Nottinghamshire College is well above benchmark in construction EPA pass rates, and the commitment of tutors and managers is clear to see. It’s a thoroughly deserved award, and I was delighted to present it here.”

The accolade reflects the breadth of apprenticeship training available at the college. At Pleasley Vale, students undertake EPAs in carpentry, plumbing and heating, painting and decorating, and refrigeration.

This purpose-built centre provides practical, test-ready facilities and replicates a real working environment for apprentices undergoing assessments.

Other sites in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield deliver bricklaying, plastering, and property maintenance – with new pathways, such as low carbon heating technician, being introduced soon.

Hosting assessments at the college’s own campuses enables apprentices to demonstrate their skills in a familiar environment with the support of their tutors close by. This reduces pressure on students, improves outcomes, and ensures they are fully-prepared for their careers.

Apprenticeships manager Paul Stringer highlighted the advantages this brings for students. He said: “We’re privileged to be able to host EPA assessments on our own campuses. For students, this means they can demonstrate their skills in familiar, fully-equipped environments, supported by tutors who know them well. It reduces travel costs, helps ease the pressure of assessments, and ultimately gives apprentices the best chance of success.

“We’re looking forwards to developing the facility at Pleasley Vale in the future and will invest in low-carbon technologies, expand the current refrigeration training workshop and we also have plans to install a Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) testing centre.”

The award is also seen as a mark of recognition for the dedication of staff across the curriculum. Tutors and technicians are always present to provide guidance and reassurance during assessments, ensuring students feel confident.

Left to right vice principal Diane Booth, apprenticeship manager Paul Stringer & Johnathan Price at the Pleasley Mills site

Vice Principal for Curriculum and Quality, Diane Booth, said: “This plaque is a testament to the hard work of our construction specialists and the strong partnerships we have with employers. It’s fantastic to see their efforts recognised by City & Guilds. Most importantly, it benefits our apprentices, who are gaining the skills, confidence, and qualifications they need to succeed in the construction industry.”

The college is also proud of its close partnerships with both major employers such as Nottingham City Homes, Bell Group, Gleeson Homes and local SMEs to ensure apprentices are well-prepared for real industry demands.

With strong employer links, high first-time pass rates, and a culture of support for apprentices, West Nottinghamshire College is now firmly established as one of City & Guilds’ top-performing EPA centres in the UK.