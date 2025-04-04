College to hold staff recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Nottinghamshire College is seeking skilled and motivated individuals to work in a range of teaching and support roles.

It has embarked on a drive to recruit employees who are excited about the opportunity to pass on their expertise to students and apprentices, or provide essential support services.

People interested in working for the college can attend a recruitment event on Wednesday 23 April from 5.15pm to 7.15pm at its Derby Road campus, Mansfield, to find out more about the roles available, speak to staff and see its facilities.

The college, which has campuses in Mansfield and Ashfield, has a wide range of vacancies, from teaching and trainee teaching positions to assessors, trainers, learning support assistants, administrators, cleaners and other support roles.

Flashback to last year’s staff recruitment event at the college.

In addition to joining a “supportive and inclusive culture”, staff have access to various employee benefits and opportunities to further their careers.

Sian Geeson, director of human resources and organisational development, said: “As a major employer and the largest education-provider in Mansfield and Ashfield, the college prides itself on attracting and retaining the best talent.

“We’re on the lookout for passionate, skilled individuals who are ready to inspire the next generation and give our students the best-possible education.

“Whether you’re an experienced professional looking to share your expertise or searching for an exciting new challenge, we have a wide range of job opportunities.

“We also have positions for highly-motivated and skilled people in a variety of support roles to ensure that our students receive a great experience.

“The college offers a supportive and inclusive workplace culture, where staff are given opportunities to develop and progress their career.

“Come and see what we have to offer. I’m certain you will be impressed by our excellent facilities, staff development opportunities and all-round support.”

Staff have access to a range of benefits including a contributory pension scheme, generous annual leave allowance, deals and discounts from leading retailers in store and online – from cinemas, restaurants and gyms to high street shops and supermarkets – enhanced maternity and paternity provision, cycle-to-work scheme, staff development programmes, discounted use of its on-site hair and beauty salon, restaurant and theatre; plus free car parking.

An employee assistance programme offering wellbeing support and occupational health services is also available.

Visit wnc.ac.uk/events to reserve a place or email [email protected] for further information.