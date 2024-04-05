College to hold staff recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has embarked on a drive to recruit employees who are excited about the opportunity to pass on their expertise to students and apprentices, or provide essential support services.

Those interested can attend a recruitment event on Thursday 25 April from 5.15pm to 7pm at the college’s Derby Road campus, Mansfield, to find out more about the roles available, speak to current staff and see its facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college, which has campuses in Mansfield and Ashfield, has a wide range of vacancies including roles as teachers, trainee teachers, assessors, trainers, technicians and demonstrators, learning support assistants, cleaners, catering assistants, administrators, health and safety advisors, and work placement engagement officers.

A staff recruitment event will be held at the college’s Derby Road campus on 25 April from 5.15-7pm.

In addition to being part of a “supportive and inclusive culture”, staff have access to a range of employee benefits and opportunities to further their careers.

Sian Geeson, director of human resources and organisational development, said: “As a major employer and the largest education-provider in Mansfield and Ashfield, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining the best talent.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals with industry skills and knowledge to give our students the best-possible education – from experienced teachers keen to take their next steps, to those wanting a career change or a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have positions for highly-motivated and skilled people in a variety of support roles to ensure our systems, facilities and opportunities for students work well together so that learners receive a great experience.

“Our commitment to investing in our people is reflected in a supportive and inclusive culture, where staff can develop and progress their career.

“New recruits will join a team of friendly and respectful professionals who are passionate about education and lifelong learning.

“Come along to our event and find out more about our current vacancies and what it’s like to work for the college, and see our state-of-the-art facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff have access to a range of benefits including a contributory pension scheme, generous annual leave allowance, deals and discounts from leading retailers in store and online – from cinemas, restaurants and gyms to high street shops and supermarkets – enhanced maternity and paternity provision, cycle-to-work scheme, staff development programmes, discounted use of its on-site hair and beauty salon, restaurant and theatre; plus free car parking.

An employee assistance programme offering wellbeing support and occupational health services is also available.