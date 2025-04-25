College students to tackle three-day expedition to support Armed Forces charity

The group, all studying the Level 3 Advanced Extended Diploma in Uniformed Protective Services, will spend three days walking more than 40 miles, including the iconic Nine Edges route and a visit to the B-29 Bleaklow bomber crash site in honour of those who lost their lives in service.

Taking part are 17-year-olds Philip Moxon, Jack Talbot, Owen Bevis and James Jenner, 18-year-olds Gareth Maude, Adam Proctor, Archie Griffhinn and Daniel Tomlinson, and Reece Hornby, aged 19.

Aspiring to forge careers in the British Armed Forces or emergency services, the teenagers were motivated to take on the challenge while studying a course unit called Understanding the Third Sector, which sparked a desire to support a cause that could one day support them.

Gareth, from Mansfield, who wants to join the police, explained: “All of us want to go into the military or blue light services. A representative from the charity gave a talk to our class about the work it does, which we found very inspirational, so we decided to raise money and awareness for such a good cause that might help us in the future.

“We wanted to push ourselves and go beyond a typical fundraising event. Our initial target was to raise £500 and we exceeded that in three days, so we thought we’d set our sights higher at £1,000.”

Their expedition begins on Tuesday 29 April at Baslow, Derbyshire, and is due to finish on Thursday 1 May at the B-29 crash site in the Dark Peak area of the Peak District National Park, between Manchester and the village of Bamford.

The route includes challenging elevation gains of up to 5,800 feet and harsh conditions across moorland, rugged terrain and rocky passes, and wild camping overnight on the open moors.

Reece, from Selston, who aims to become an Army combat medic, said: “We came up with the idea a few months ago and the route, length and dates have changed several times since then. Originally we were aiming to walk 10 miles, to be completed in one day, and then some of the group suggested 20 miles instead, so it evolved from there.

“The main route is now 34 miles, which increases to just over 40 miles when taking in the B-29 crash site.”

The group has undertaken several practice expeditions as a team, supported by uniformed protective services teacher and experienced expedition leader, Alan Viggers. They've also conducted additional solo and small group walks, in addition to attending the college’s mountaineering club run by Mr Viggers, to further prepare for the challenge ahead.

Archie, from Shirebrook, who aspires to become an RAF regiment gunner, said: “We began by conducting risk assessments and route-planning, and then moved on to the fitness preparation – going to the gym and organising our own walks in the Peak District. We’ve also carried out walks as a group, setting ourselves a certain distance to cover and carrying different weights.

“Some of us took weighted backpacks, some just took backpacks containing food and water, to simulate what we'll be doing.

“The training we’ve done together has been amazing. We’ve put a lot of mental and physical effort into this and are feeling very well prepared.”

Reece added: “It's about understanding our strengths, trying to set a pace, and knowing everyone's limits and walking times, so if someone starts to slow down, we’ll work that into the route.”

With nights spent wild camping on open grassland and each student carrying all their own supplies in Army Bergens, the trek is designed to simulate the kind of field conditions experienced during military training, with minimal comforts.

“We’ll be carrying equipment similar to what the Armed Services use when undertaking expeditions – small tents, cooking pots, food and water. Basically, the bare essentials,” said Gareth.

Reece added: “Some are bringing ration packs or batch-cooked food. Others are bringing canned food, although this will add more weight to carry.

“There will be no luxuries, such as air mattresses or blow-up pillows. This is about pushing ourselves outside of our comfort zones.”

Guided by teachers, the students have been actively involved in risk assessments and developing communication strategies, including carrying portable two-way radios in case of emergency.

“Some people walk faster than others, so we'll have three radios split between the person in front, the person at the back and the person in the middle,” explained Reece.

“The hand-held radios can be tuned to the frequency that the Mountain Rescue uses, so if something does happen, we can get in contact with them.”

Gareth added: “Although we've done lots of training, some of the lads have different physical abilities so it's a case of making sure everyone's comfortable and not pushing ourselves too hard, to the point where it's dangerous.”

The emotional highlight of the expedition will be the visit to the B-29 bomber crash site, where all 13 crew of the US Air Force aircraft, nicknamed ‘Overexposed’, tragically died on 3 November 1948.

“It’s a site of real significance, and we wanted to finish by paying our respects there,” said Gareth.

“The wreckage is still scattered where a lot of people lost their lives, so we’ll spend most of the final day there, as it’s a powerful place to reflect.”

Uniformed protective services teacher Sam Fallows said: "I am immensely proud of the effort and dedication these learners have already demonstrated in planning and preparing for this challenge.

“They have developed their navigation and mountaineering skills with Alan Viggers and the mountaineering club, and I think it’s excellent how they are now using those skills to raise money for a great cause. I wish them the best of luck."

The students’ journey will be documented through videos and photographs, which they hope to share with Help for Heroes – which supports serving personnel and veterans of the British Armed Forces who have suffered illness or injury – for use on the charity’s social media channels to inspire others to get involved in fundraising.

If you’d like to support the students’ efforts and contribute to their fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/page/help-for-heros-expedition

