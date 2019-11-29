College students flying high on airline training day

Travel and tourism students from West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield earned their wings with one of the UK’s largest airline companies, after going through a rigorous recruitment training day.

The group met with Jet2.com brand champion Amanda Kay for a day of activities designed to get them work-ready and skilled for applying for jobs and attending interviews next year.

Students worked in groups rotationally throughout the day tackling different tasks such as getting individual interview practice, psychometric testing and a knowledge test about Jet2.com company itself.

The sales challenge asked students to come up with a new holiday destination – either real or fictional – that Jet2.com don’t already offer.

For the teamwork challenge, they were asked to design a new airline, including pricing, branding and features such as pre-flight takeaway service. It was then pitched to Amanda, who graded each idea for its marketing potential and appeal to holiday-makers.

Sophie Welbourn, 19, one of the students involved, commented: “It’s been interesting to see what kind of skills a company like Jet2.com are looking for.

“It’s also enabled me to see any areas that I need to improve on personally.”

Tutor Claire Craig added: “The practical assessment is a real highlight of the course, and we’re grateful to Jet2.com for supporting this.

“Participating in practical assessments ensures that our students are ready for employment and know what to expect, putting them ahead of other candidates.”