College principal awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Andrew after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace.

West Nottinghamshire College principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley has described the “incredible privilege” of being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the King.

The 58-year-old, who was recognised in the New Year Honours for services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield, was awarded the honour at an investiture at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (18 February 2025).

He was joined at the ceremony by his proud wife Andrea and daughters Elinor, 19, and Madeleine, 18.

Mr Cropley said: “The investiture at Buckingham Palace was a most memorable experience and it was wonderful to share it with my wife and daughters. Meeting King Charles in such extraordinary surroundings brought home what an incredible privilege it is to receive an honour.

“Whilst waiting for my turn, and speaking to members of the Royal Household, I was able to reflect on what we have achieved at the college in the last five years and how much more we want to do for, and with, our communities.

“I hope that my colleagues and partners of the college will feel pride and recognition for the part they have played. I am truly grateful to all of them.”

Since Mr Cropley joined West Nottinghamshire College in May 2019, the college has cemented its position at the heart of the community through partnerships across education, health and business, and investments in new campuses and facilities – transforming opportunities for students, apprentices and employers.

For the last five years he has chaired the Mansfield Place Board – a partnership between public and private sector organisations – which has secured £72.3 million in government funding, bringing large-scale infrastructure projects, regeneration initiatives, improved technology, and investments in new jobs and skills to the district.

Under Mr Cropley’s leadership, the college was graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2023, with inspectors highlighting areas of outstanding provision and its ‘strong’ contribution to meeting local skills needs.

Other successes have included ground-breaking partnerships with Nottingham Trent University and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which have boosted access to higher education and opened up career opportunities in the health service.

Meanwhile, capital investments have led to the creation of a dedicated sixth form campus, adult learning centre, hub for students with additional needs, construction training centre, and the UK’s first Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.

Before joining the further education sector in 2009, trained meteorologist and oceanographer Mr Cropley spent more than two decades as a commissioned officer in the Royal Navy, latterly as Commanding Officer of the Defence School of Languages.

During his 15 years working in education, he has held executive leadership roles at colleges in Yorkshire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

Outside of work he enjoys horse-riding, watching cricket, supporting Norwich City Football Club and visiting the theatre.