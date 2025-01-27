College open event to inspire school leavers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will enable visitors to speak to teachers from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, hospitality, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.
Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, extensive student support and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.
Visitors can get details on how to book a campus tour to see the state-of-the-art facilities, including workshops, classrooms, and study areas.
In addition, there will be teams at the event to speak about the range of apprenticeships that are available as well as tutors from the construction campus, engineering campus, the Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College and the Mansfield Education Hub.
Teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.
Additionally, the careers team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.
To register for the open event visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events