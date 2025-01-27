College open event to inspire school leavers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Nottinghamshire College will be hosting an open event at its Derby Road campus on Wednesday 29 January to give young people the chance to find out more about college life, the courses available and the outcome of the Department for Education’s Pause and Review on reforms to Level 3 qualifications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will enable visitors to speak to teachers from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, hospitality, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, extensive student support and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can get details on how to book a campus tour to see the state-of-the-art facilities, including workshops, classrooms, and study areas.

The open event will be taking place at the college's Derby Road campus

In addition, there will be teams at the event to speak about the range of apprenticeships that are available as well as tutors from the construction campus, engineering campus, the Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College and the Mansfield Education Hub.

Teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.

Additionally, the careers team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.

To register for the open event visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events