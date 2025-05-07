College hosts 46th annual professional carpentry competition

This 46th edition of the competition featured 16 students from colleges in the East Midlands competing in a one-day practical work competition judged by sector experts.

The contest, which took place at the college’s construction campus in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Wednesday 30 April, is committed to upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and allows carpentry students across the region to showcase their skills and knowledge.

Colleges taking part this year were West Nottinghamshire College, Lincoln College, North Notts College, Newark College, Sheffield College and Derby College.

Two students from West Nottinghamshire College, Sam Thompson and Alfie Walters, both studying the Advanced Diploma in Bench Joinery, were among the contestants, and they displayed great professionalism and precision in their work.

The judges were looking for a high level of skill and attention to detail in the student's work. Students rose to the challenge and delivered excellent results, using their knowledge and skills to craft a scaled down version of first floor joists with an open stairwell.

The Merlane Trophy competition was a huge success, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Knotts Joinery Ltd, Dovetail and Slate, TJ Timber, Huws Gray, Tilgear, Protrade, Stabila, Vaughandale Construction, Howdens, Rustic Rural, Allan Gregory, Alan Beet, Oakwood Builders and The David Winson Organisation.

Head of department for construction crafts Adam Thompson said: “I am so proud that Sam and Alfie entered the competition. It’s not about winning; it’s having the courage to compete in something as prestigious as this competition. They coped incredibly well under pressure and produced some excellent work.”

First prize went to Jack Henley of Derby College, with second and third prizes going to North Notts College’s Alfie Waldock and Harrison Lindsay respectively. The Ernie Leach Shield Award went to Bethan Simmons of Derby College for her attention to health and safety detail.

The college received a shield from the Institute of Carpenters East Midlands which displays ‘Presented to Vision West Nottinghamshire College with grateful thanks for hosting the 2025 Merlane Trophy’.

Winning student from Derby College Jack Henley said: “I took part in last year’s Merlane Trophy, but I didn’t do too well, so I’ve have really been practicing my skills. I was so surprised to win this time.

“I finished the competition in good time with five minutes to spare to check over my work and it gave me time to breathe a bit! I’m really proud that I’ve won and the prizes look incredible.”

Prizes included hand tools, power tools and a workbench for the first prize winner, with certificates presented by vice principal for curriculum and quality Diane Booth and the Institute of Carpenters’ president Geoff Rhodes.

