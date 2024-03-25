College creatives develop branding for council’s future initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council’s tourism and place manager met with Level 3 Digital Arts and Games Design students to see their progress on their designs following their brief to them at the end of 2023.

Before Christmas Therasa and her business development support officer colleague Ellis Green, had set the group a challenge of producing a set of branding designs which could be used for a future cultural project.

Therasa and colleagues are seeking to secure funding with a view to developing a new creative hub in the Bolsover district.

Therasa Garrod and Ellis Green from Bolsover District Council came to see the students' designs

This hub would have the potential to support the creative sector in providing a hub for creatives to thrive and to develop their skills, and support students to further develop their creativity.

The council are currently putting together a feasibility study to help inform an Arts Council England (ACE) Creative Development Fund (CDF) application. Part of this involves looking at where this building would be best located within the district and what its main purpose and function will be, considering sustainability and accessible considerations and overall increase the engagement in the arts.

Therasa said “We wanted to involve students with artistic talents who could bring their skills in marketing and branding design. We asked this group at West Notts to design some design concepts which could be used online and on merchandise.

“The students have created some sleek and professional designs as well as come up with a branding name – Magnificent Makers. They met our brief very well and we’ll be sharing their concepts at different business support events to involve other stakeholders and we’ll ask our partners to help to select the best designs.”

Students showed off their design concepts

It is hoped that the council will learn if the Cultural Development Funding application has been successful at the end of 2024.

Digital arts and games design tutor Brian Wilson said: “The students have approached the project brilliantly and it’s a great opportunity for them in their first year of the course. It’s been good for them to work to interim deadlines, manage their own time and to work independently for a real client and to obtain feedback throughout from Theresa in person and online.