College announces new work partnership for painting and decorating course

Trainee painters and decorators are set to excel through a new training academy, Bell Decorating Academy, based at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

The new academy between Bell Group and the college was launched at the construction campus where current painting and decorating students were able to meet with staff representatives from the company, as well as the college’s principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley and tutors who will deliver the programmes of learning.

Jackie Pugh, assistant principal for construction and engineering, said: “We’re really excited to be part of this new academy with Bell Group.

“This is a brilliant commitment to our young trainees, to get valuable, additional training and specialist classes as well as the all-important on-site industry experience.

“This new relationship will, without a doubt, create confident and well-rounded painters and decorators, who will be work-ready after graduating from their studies.”

More than 50 students who are currently on the painting and decorating study programmes will have the opportunity to gain work experience on-site with Bell Group in the local area, as well as access future apprenticeships with the company after they have completed their college course.

Working in partnership with Bell Group, the college will see its painting and decorating students benefit from gaining supplementary skills and masterclass tuition as well as work placement opportunities.

The college will welcome Bell Group employees over the coming weeks to run specialist masterclasses in choosing the best paints for the job, tools and techniques, and practical application sessions as well as offering safety advice using equipment and guidance sessions on preparing for job interviews and CV writing.

Anna Higham, Bell Group’s community investment manager said: “We are very excited to see the launch of our 13th Decorating Academy and have high hopes for the students at West Nottinghamshire College.

“Equipping trainees and apprentices with the valuable skills that are needed in today’s industry remains an important part of our business and something we value hugely.”