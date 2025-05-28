College and university open for advice at weekend event

West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) Mansfield Hub will be hosting open events on Saturday 14 June to give people the chance to find out more about further education and higher education in the area.

West Nottinghamshire College kicks off their open event from 9am, which will give individuals a ‘quiet hour’ designed to ensure a more enjoyable experience for young people and their families who prefer a calmer environment.

Being held at the college’s Derby Road campus, visitors will be able to speak to teachers from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, hospitality, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, extensive student support and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student. Teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.

Meanwhile, from 9am-1pm staff at the adjacent NTU Mansfield hub will be on hand to welcome visitors who are looking to embark on a university-level programme at whatever stage of their life or career.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with staff about what it’s like to study at university, as well as explore the well-equipped classrooms, lecture theatre, and library.

Prospective students can also get a taste of studying at NTU Mansfield by touring the specialist subject facilities, including the construction, engineering and sports labs, IT and CAD suites, mock hospital wards, virtual reality wall, and Childhood Simulation Suite.

Both open events will have specialists available to go through the application process, funding options and the support services available to students.

Head of student services at the college, Stephanie Hoult, said: “I’m delighted that as neighbouring establishments and great education partners both the college and university can work in conjunction to deliver advice and guidance to the community.

“Whether you’re choosing to come to college for the first time or are looking to get back into education as an adult, it can be a very daunting experience. Together, we’ll have the right teachers, specialists and support staff all available on the day to help people make their next educational choices.

“People will also be able to discover a number of college courses that can progress straight on to an NTU course, so you don’t have to travel far to excel on your study pathway.”

Katie Kerry, head of operations at NTU Mansfield, said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to explore our vibrant hub, meet our dedicated team, and discover the diverse range of courses and support we offer.

“With West Nottinghamshire College also holding an open day on the same site, it’s a great chance to see how both institutions work in partnership together to provide a unique and supportive learning environment. We’re committed to helping students thrive academically and professionally, and we look forward to showcasing how NTU Mansfield can be part of their journey.”

To book onto the West Nottinghamshire College open event please visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events. For bookings onto the NTU Mansfield Hub event please visit https://www.ntu.ac.uk/mansfieldopenevents.