College and Nottingham Forest Community Trust launch ground-breaking sports coaching course

Young people passionate about sports coaching have an exciting opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications and hands-on experience while working directly with a Premier League community club organisation.

This comes after West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Forest Community Trust (NFCT) teamed up to offer an innovative new course aimed at aspiring coaches looking to make a difference in their communities.

The CIMSPA Community Coaching with Nottingham Forest Community Trust (Advanced) Level 3 programme is designed to give 16-18-year-olds a competitive edge in the world of coaching by learning from skilled practitioners from the club’s charitable arm.

The course, which has just 25 places, promises learners a unique opportunity to work within NFCT’s extensive network, where they will gain direct access to professional coaching pathways and real-world community engagement opportunities.

It starts in September 2025 and will be delivered from The Forest Sport Zone in Nottingham and the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield, providing students with expert-led training and top-tier facilities.

Classroom-based teaching will be underpinned by a strong emphasis on practical coaching in primary schools and community settings, primarily within the city of Nottingham but also across Nottinghamshire.

Students who secure a place on the programme will develop their skills in delivering engaging, inclusive sessions for diverse groups, and sports development initiatives in schools and community venues.

They will also have the chance to get involved with Nottingham Forest matchday Fan Zone activities, offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience with a professional football club.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of the college, highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying: “This partnership with Nottingham Forest Community Trust aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, career-focused education that benefits both our students and the wider community.

“By combining the college’s strong academic framework with the experience and expertise of NFCT, we are creating an opportunity that will truly set our students apart.

“This course will not only equip learners with coaching qualifications but also instil in them the values of leadership, teamwork, and community engagement, which are essential for success in this field.”

Nottingham Forest Community Trust has a long-standing commitment to using sport as a vehicle for positive social change. The charity improves community health and wellbeing through inclusive programmes, providing opportunities for physical activity, supporting mental wellness and helping people develop new skills.

Calum Osborne, chief executive officer of Nottingham Forest Community Trust, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are excited to collaborate with West Nottinghamshire College to launch this progressive new course.

“We believe in the transformative power of sport to unite and inspire communities. This innovative programme will provide students with an exceptional foundation in professional coaching, while also empowering them to make a positive impact on people's lives.

“By nurturing the next generation of community coaches and leaders, we are ensuring that sport remains a powerful force for good, promoting inclusion, enhancing wellbeing, and supporting personal growth. Together, we are building brighter futures through sport and inspiring young people in our communities.”

The college’s head of sport and public services, Wayne Loseby, said: “This course is a game-changer for anyone interested in sports coaching. In addition to gaining CIMSPA-endorsed qualifications, students will have the invaluable experience of learning from community coaches aligned to a Premier League football club.

“This means real coaching sessions, real impact, and real career progression. The course will cover a broad range of essential topics, from planning and delivering sessions to understanding the role of sport in community development.

“Whether students aspire to work in schools, clubs or elsewhere, this programme will give them the tools they need to succeed.”

The level 3 qualification is designed to open doors to various pathways in the sports industry, including coaching, community sports development, and higher education opportunities such as university courses in sports science or coaching. It is also endorsed by CIMSPA (Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity), ensuring that graduates meet the highest industry standards.

Applications for the course are now open. For more information visit wnc.ac.uk/forest