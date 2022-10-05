Hannah Pemberton, a 30-year-old mother of four, said she was left devastated after her eldest daughter, 11-year-old Elani Severn, was not offered a place at her local secondary school, The Garibaldi School in Forest Town.

Elani also missed out on a place at The Samworth Church Academy, her mother’s choice on the school’s application, as it was similarly oversubscribed.

Nottinghamshire Council encouraged families to ensure they submit four preferences on their application form.

Hannah Pemberton with the help of Coun Sid Walker is campaigning to get her daughter Elani Severn into The Garibaldi School.

Hannah said: “I didn't know the ins and outs of the Samworth accepting criteria when applying – it wasn't until after that I realised how hard it was to get in.

“I looked at Samworth due to Elani being an overachiever and thought it would be good for her.”

Instead, Elani was allocated a place at Queen Elizabeth Academy, on Chesterfield Road South – and Hannah’s appeal at the decision was rejected.

Hannah said: “Elani is expected to travel thirty minutes to Queen Elizabeth, which was not even a preference.

“We have a GP letter as it is affecting our mental health.

“Elani trains after school for Sheffield United Football Club at St George's Park – her training would not be possible due to the travel.

“She also helps out with her younger sister, who has autism, and is considered a young carer.”

Instead, Elani has been out of education since leaving Samuel Barlow Primary School, on Church Road, Clipstone, earlier this year.

Coun Sid Walker, who has been supporting Hannah with her appeal, said: “I am concerned about the lack of provisions as more houses are being built near oversubscribed schools.”

James Aldred, Garibaldi headteacher, said: “We do sympathise with parents and carers who find they have been unable to secure a place for their child with us.

“However, it is important we allocate places fairly and in line with our admissions policy, so we are just to all families.

“We currently have 51 pupils on our waiting list.

“The best advice we can give to parents and carers is to make sure you use your right to apply — ahead of the admissions deadline — making your preferences known.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Council, the local admissions authority, said: “On secondary National Offer Day 2022, in Mansfield district, 88.3 per cent of children were offered their first preference secondary academy, with 96.3 per cent offered one of their four preferences.

“Supporting children in their education is a priority for the council and the move to secondary school is a big step for young people on this journey.

“We understand the disappointment at receiving an alternative school place offer.

“If parents list only a single preference on their application, they significantly reduce the chances of their child being able to attend a school close to their home address.

“All the schools in Mansfield are academies and as such are responsible for their own admissions in line with their published admission criteria.