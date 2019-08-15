Clean sweep of passes at Ashfield School on A-level results day

Students and staff are celebrating at Ashfield School as its year 13 pupils achieved its "best ever results" - with a 100 per cent pass rate and 53 per cent graded A* to B.

Stand out stories include Isabelle Clare, who achieved an A* in business, an A* in English literature and an A in maths, and is now "delighted" to be going off to the University of Manchester to study fashion management.

Isabella Clare celebrates her outstanding results.

Isabelle’s aunt, Helen Clare, said: “Thank you to the teachers – throughout Issy’s time at Ashfield it has been a truly exceptional school.

"I can’t believe there is a better school anywhere."

Isabelle was also keen to add her thanks to the staff for !all their hard work", both in the classroom and "behind the scenes".

Amongst many other individual stories of outstanding achievement, student Sophie Truepenny has received exceptional grades, enabling her now to take up her place at Cambridge University to study Natural Sciences.

Students across the school achieved the grades required to go on to study a plethora of different degrees including law, medicine, veterinary medicine, maths, English, biology and sport.

Linda Maguire, head of post-16 at the school, said staff are "incredibly proud" of pupils who should be "delighted" with the results.

She said: “We are delighted to see our students achieve our best ever results - a 100 per cent pass rate, and a phenomenal 53 per cent of those passes graded A* to B.

"These results are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and the culture of achievement that underpins all that we do.

"Well done and good luck to all of our students – we are incredibly proud of you.”