Christmas fayre fun at Mansfield school - in pictures

Intake Farm Primary and Nursery School, Armstrong Road, hosted a Christmas fayre, featuring stalls, a raffle – and even a donkey. A school spokesman said: “It’s been the best fayre we’ve ever had. The mood was very festive. We had Mr and Mrs Claus, our own little donkey, George, a range of brilliant stalls, a fabulous raffle – and we had a lot of fun.”
1. Intake Farm Primary school xmas fair - Ellie Ashby meets George the donkey.
Rebecca Havercroft
JPIMedia Resell
2. Intake Farm Primary school xmas fair - Francesca Turner with christmas stockings.
Rebecca Havercroft
JPIMedia Resell
4. Intake Farm Primary school xmas fair - Maisie Goodwin with her snowman treats.
Rebecca Havercroft
JPIMedia Resell
View more