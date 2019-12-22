Christmas fayre fun at Mansfield school - in pictures

Intake Farm Primary and Nursery School, Armstrong Road, hosted a Christmas fayre, featuring stalls, a raffle – and even a donkey. A school spokesman said: “It’s been the best fayre we’ve ever had. The mood was very festive. We had Mr and Mrs Claus, our own little donkey, George, a range of brilliant stalls, a fabulous raffle – and we had a lot of fun.”

Ellie Ashby meets George the donkey.

Francesca Turner with Christmas stockings.

Tia-Louise and Alfie Pike share some candy floss.

Maisie Goodwin with her snowman treats.

