Children’s Harvest Festival at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School in Sutton raises a carload of goods for local foodbank

Children at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School in Sutton-in-Ashfield have handed over a carload of goods to local foodbank ‘Let’s All Eat’.

Children enjoyed a Harvest Festival assembly with Rev Taylor from St. Johns Methodist Church and sang a traditional Harvest Festival song together. During their assembly, children explored where food comes from and considered the importance of foodbanks in supporting the community.

Andrew Whittle is Headteacher at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, and he said, “We are so grateful to Mr Pilmore and Mitchells of Mansfield, Reverend Taylor and to Simon and Liz for helping us to make our Harvest Festival collection so meaningful. As ever, our families were incredibly generous, and our children enjoyed learning about why it is so important that we support those who face food poverty in our community. A huge thank you to our Mapplewells school community for donating so many goods.”