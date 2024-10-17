Cherubs Wynndale's success at Early Years Awards
The practitioners were awarded brilliant honours such as for their Exceptional Practice, for Going The Extra Mile, and for Inclusive practice. Staff who received these awards included Becky Whyle (Manager), as well as Paige Carey, Chloe Wright, Jenny Wilbraham, Bethany Smith and Zara Dallinson.
The event was held by the Nottinghamshire County Council Early Years and Family Hubs department, to recognise the hardwork and outstanding practice within the industry, and nominations were given by the families of children who attend the settings.
Manager of Cherubs Wynndale said "It was fantastic to see so many of the staff within the setting receive these awards. It just shows that their passion for Early Years Education, for their Exceptional Practice, and their brilliant Parent Partnership skills doesn't go unrecognised, and they should be very proud of themselves!"