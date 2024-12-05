Cherubs Nurseries spread Christmas cheer with food bank donations

In the true spirit of the season, Cherubs Nurseries have been busy collecting donations for local food banks throughout November and December, thanks to the generous contributions of parents, carers, and the wider nursery community.

This week marked a special milestone in the initiative, as Cherubs Nurseries began delivering their collections to food banks in their respective areas. At Cherubs Edwinstowe, volunteers from the Edwinstowe Food Hub arrived to pick up the nursery's donations, receiving them with heartfelt gratitude.

The children eagerly helped with the handover, beaming with pride as they realized their efforts would make a tangible difference to those less fortunate this Christmas. Nursery Manager Sarah shared, “This initiative is about more than just donations. It’s about teaching our children the importance of kindness, empathy, and giving back to the community.”

The Edwinstowe Food Hub volunteers praised the nursery’s efforts, emphasizing the vital role such donations play in supporting families during challenging times.

Volunteers from Edwinstowe Food Hub collecting the donations from Pre-School.

The food bank collection is part of Cherubs Nurseries’ broader mission to foster a sense of community and compassion among children, staff, and families. The nursery group has been championing charitable initiatives for years, using these opportunities to instil core values in their young learners. Parents involved in the collection also expressed their admiration for the program.

As Christmas approaches, the team at Cherubs Nurseries is thrilled with the impact of their efforts. The children, staff, and families are already looking forward to continuing their support for charitable causes in the new year, showing that the holiday spirit of giving extends well beyond December.