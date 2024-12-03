Cherubs Edwinstowe nurtures active minds and healthy bodies with sports coaching by Coach Jack
Jack's weekly sessions have become a highlight for the children, fostering teamwork, fitness, and a love for staying active.
From exciting games of football, cricket and athletics to the precision of archery and other engaging activities, the sessions are designed to promote physical health and mental well-being.
These extracurricular activities not only help children develop their motor skills and coordination but also emphasize the importance of collaboration, as they work together in team-based activities.
Nursery Manager, Sarah, shared, "The children absolutely love Coach Jack’s sessions. It’s wonderful to see their enthusiasm and how they cheer each other on while learning new skills.
"We believe that encouraging children to participate in group activities sets a strong foundation for both a healthy body and a positive mindset."
Cherubs Nurseries are committed to providing a nurturing environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and physically. With spaces currently available, the nursery invites parents to explore its vibrant and supportive community.