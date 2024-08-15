Celebrations start for students at Swanwick Hall School

Students at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic A-Level grades today.

Emma Howard, Headteacher at Swanwick Hall School, said: “I am immensely proud of our Sixth Form students for their outstanding A-Level results this year. Their hard work, dedication and resilience have truly paid off, and they have set a high standard for future cohorts. These achievements reflect not only their individual efforts but also the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and the encouragement from families. “As they move on to the next chapter of their lives, whether in higher education, apprenticeships, or careers, I am confident they will continue to excel and make us proud. Congratulations to each and every one of you – your success is truly deserved!” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”