Celebrations for Wilsthorpe School students this results day
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades. Particular successes include:
- Yasmin Bentley, who has been at Wilsthorpe School since the start of Year 7, achieved A* and A grades across the same range of subjects and now plans to study Mechanical Engineering at The University of Oxford.
- Zoe King, who joined Wilsthorpe Sixth Form at the start of Year 12, achieved A* grades in Maths and Physics, with an A grade in Further Maths and is looking forward to embarking on a Maths degree at The University of Bristol.
- Thomas Cass achieved an A* grade in History, with A grades in both Biology and Chemistry. Tom is intending to start his Biomedical Science degree course at The University of Sheffield this autumn.
- Esme Jackson achieved grades A*, A and B across English Literature, French and English Language respectively, and now embarks on her chosen Linguistics and Languages degree course at The University of Sheffield.
- Emma O’Cualain achieved A* grades in both Sociology and Textiles A Levels, alongside a Distinction in Applied Human Biology. She plans to go to The University of Sheffield to study Sociology later this year.
- Ethan Scothern achieved A grades in Maths and Economics and a B grade in History and will embark on his chosen Sport Management degree at Loughborough University.
Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said: “Joining with these young people and their families to celebrate the rewards of so much hard work and commitment is a moment of celebration for everyone. I am so proud of what all our students have achieved and would like to offer heartfelt thanks to our staff and families, whose support has been unwavering over the past two years of A Level study. “We are looking forward to welcoming a new intake of Sixth Form students this September, who will be the first students to enjoy our brand new £8 million Sports and Sixth Form Centre.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.