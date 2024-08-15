Celebrations for Wilsthorpe School students this results day

Students at Wilsthorpe Sixth Form, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic A Level grades today. With half of all grades at A*-B and over three-quarters of all grades at A*-C, 2024 has been another highly successful year for the Sixth Form.

Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said: “Joining with these young people and their families to celebrate the rewards of so much hard work and commitment is a moment of celebration for everyone. I am so proud of what all our students have achieved and would like to offer heartfelt thanks to our staff and families, whose support has been unwavering over the past two years of A Level study. “We are looking forward to welcoming a new intake of Sixth Form students this September, who will be the first students to enjoy our brand new £8 million Sports and Sixth Form Centre.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”