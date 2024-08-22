Celebrations for Ashfield School students this results day
Students can reflect with pride on an excellent set of GCSE results across a wide range of subjects. The results are a testament to five years of hard work, the support of Ashfield School staff and the care and patience of families. Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:
- Esther Bell has achieved grade 9’s in all eleven of her GCSE courses. An incredible achievement. She is staying on at Ashfield School’s Sixth Form and is already excited to start her A-Levels in music, maths, physics and performing arts.
- Leah Wingrove has achieved eight grade 9’s, one distinction star grade, two grade 8’s and an A* in her extended project. With these amazing results she is staying on at Ashfield School’s Sixth Form to study A-Level maths, computing, biology and chemistry.
- Oscar Li has achieved eight grade 9’s as well as one grade each of 8, 7 and 6. He is very much looking forward to studying further maths, chemistry and physics at Ashfield School’s Sixth Form.
- Hana Dlawar has six grade 9’s, one distinction grade and three grade 7’s. She is incredibly excited to be start her A-Level studies at Ashfield Sixth Form in maths, biology, chemistry and French.
- Oliver Edwards has achieved four grade 9’s, six grade 8’s and one grade 7. He is staying on at Ashfield School’s Sixth Form and is already looking forward to starting his A-Levels in maths, physics, drama and performing arts.
- George Walker has achieved four grade 9’s, one distinction grade, four grade 8’s and two grade 7’s. He is very much looking forward to studying further maths, physics and engineering at Ashfield School’s Sixth Form.
- Amelia Roberts has achieved a grade 9 in Maths, three grade 8’s, one disctinction and three grade 7’s. With this superb set of results Amelia will study her A-levels at Ashfield sixth form in biology, chemistry and maths.
Headteacher Mr Maher spoke for the whole Ashfield School community when commenting on the success of the 2024 Year 11 cohort, which follow excellent A Level results celebrated last week at the Ashfield Post 16 Centre. John Maher, Headteacher at Ashfield School, said: "I am delighted that Ashfield School has once again achieved a high standard of exam performance. With 65% of students achieving grade 5 in both English and maths and an average grade above 4.5 for all examinations taken, this represents another successful year of achievement. Credit should go to the students who will now take on fresh challenges in Ashfield Post 16 and beyond.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
