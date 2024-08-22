Celebrations for Ashfield School students this results day

Students and staff at Ashfield School, part of The Two Counties Trust family of schools, are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE grades.

Headteacher Mr Maher spoke for the whole Ashfield School community when commenting on the success of the 2024 Year 11 cohort, which follow excellent A Level results celebrated last week at the Ashfield Post 16 Centre. John Maher, Headteacher at Ashfield School, said: "I am delighted that Ashfield School has once again achieved a high standard of exam performance. With 65% of students achieving grade 5 in both English and maths and an average grade above 4.5 for all examinations taken, this represents another successful year of achievement. Credit should go to the students who will now take on fresh challenges in Ashfield Post 16 and beyond.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”