Celebrations begin at Friesland School on GCSE results day

Pupils at Friesland School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic GCSE grades today.

Craig Patterson, Headteacher, at Friesland School, said: “I am incredibly proud that all of our student’s hard work and commitment has been rewarded with these excellent results, everyone really has done themselves, their families and their school proud. “This year’s results are the culmination of 5 year’s ambition and teamwork from the whole Friesland Family, and I would like to recognise the hard work of our teachers and all staff in supporting our students to achieve such fantastic results. “These results genuinely reflect our values and the journey of continual improvement that we are on. I would like to wish our leavers the very best for their next steps and look forward to welcoming many back as 6th formers next month.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”