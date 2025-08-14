Celebrations as Samworth Church Academy students shine in their A Levels

Kiera Cooper-Fidley: (B, B, B) will go on to study Law at the University of Leeds.

There was great excitement at The Samworth Church Academy today as students collected their A Level results.

Alongside many individual success stories, the academy set new records in achievement measures.

Head of School, Mr Carl Bennett, said, “We are delighted to see that our year 13 results are the best we have seen in recent times. We have seen records set in the average grade achieved, average points score per subject, and average points score per student. In addition, we have seen the highest value added (progress score) over the last three years, and the highest percentage of students achieving A*-C grades in recent history.

“These results are testament not only to the hard work of our students, but also to the invaluable support provided by families and teachers over the past two years.”

Left is Thomas Wheater (A*, A, B) who will now study Politics and International Relations at Warwick University, right is Isabella Moore (A, B, C) who will study Biology at York University. (Photo: A Parkin)

More students than ever at Samworth Church Academy are going on to study at university or begin their career of choice, said Carl, “I want to congratulate all of our year 13 students, who have shown incredible determination over the last two years, and to wish them all the very best in their next steps.”

There were some notable results at the academy including Student Isla Johnson who got a hat-trick with straight A grades in biology, business studies and psychology, also Cameron Millar who achieved a B in art and design, B in business and B in sociology.

Isabella Moore achieved an A in art and design, B in biology, C in chemistry and will now study Biology at York University. Thomas Wheater achieved A* in history, A in sociology, B in religious studies and will go on to study Politics and International Studies at Warwick University. Kiera Cooper-Fidley achieved three B’s and will study Law at the University of Leeds and Riley Thompson achieved an A in art and design, Merit in applied psychology and Distinction* in drama.

Thomas Wheater attended the results day and said, “I am pleased with my results, they are about as I expected, and I will now go on to study politics and international studies at Warwick University. I have been interested in politics from an early age and would like to do something in the diplomatic service in future.

“I think my advice to anyone starting their A Levels now would be to take every chance given to them, -it’s what I did. Samworth gave me so many opportunities, like a trip to Columbia which was fully paid for and was an opportunity I wouldn’t have had without their support.”

Thomas said there is some trepidation as he takes his next steps in education, “I am a little nervous about moving on, but overall, I think my mum is more worried than I am! I will be very sad to leave Samworth Church Academy too because the support has been very good, particularly the sixth form team and my subject teachers.”