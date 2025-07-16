'Caring' Sutton school rated good in all areas following Ofsted inspection

A Sutton school has been given a good report by Ofsted following it's latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted says that Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy on Clare Road, which is part of the Flying High Parntership, has maintained its high standards.

Inspectors said: "Guided by the school’s motto, ‘nurture and love to educate,’ Leamington demonstrates genuine care for every pupil and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This ethos complements the school’s clear ambition to raise aspirations and set high expectations for all pupils.

Tia Culley (Inclusion Lead), Kaye Burnett (Head Teacher) and Amy Maloney (Deputy Head) with children from Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy.

"As a result, pupils at the school thrive, both personally and academically.’

Inspectors said that pupils at the school are happy and safe, treating one another with kindness and respect, commenting: "Courteous behaviour and well-established routines help pupils to stay focused and to persevere when faced with challenges."

The curriculum is credited with helping pupils to develop their leadership skills and positive mental health, employing enquiry questions which encourage children to recognise that their voices and opinions matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report continued: "Pupils engage in a wide range of activities and consistently give their best.

"They enjoy learning and speak with pride about their achievements.

"Some are excited to represent the school at the trust awards at a local arena.

"Others take the lead in organising cultural events at the school, helping their peers to appreciate difference and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school, alongside the trust, has a clear and ambitious vision that shapes its work.

"Together, they implement systems and procedures with consistency and shared understanding, which leads to positive outcomes for pupils."

Kaye Burnett, head teacher, said: "We are incredibly proud that Ofsted has recognised the nurturing and aspirational culture we have built at Leamington Primary.

"Our motto, ‘nurture and love to educate,’ guides everything we do, and it's wonderful to see this reflected in the positive experiences of our pupils and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our children are not only achieving academically but also growing into kind, confident individuals who are ready to make a difference.

"This report is a testament to the hard work of our staff, the support of our community, and, most importantly, the enthusiasm and resilience of our pupils.”

The school’s curriculum is described as being ‘broad, rich and carefully structured’, with the inspectors going on to say: "From the early years onwards, pupils build knowledge in a logical way that helps them to make meaningful connections over time.

"There is a strong commitment to equity, particularly for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Careful, well-thought-out adaptations allow them to succeed.’

Staff are credited with closely monitoring pupils’ progress through the curriculum by employing the ‘Leamington flow’, described by the report as a consistent structure supporting pupils to recall and revisit their prior learning.

Inspectors also said teachers were proficient in identifying gaps in pupils’ understanding and are able to adapt their teaching to ensure that pupils secure the most important knowledge.

The report says that reading is a priority at the school, stating: "The curriculum places strong emphasis on developing pupils’ communication and oracy skills.

"Language and sentence structures are taught explicitly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils are expected to use ambitious vocabulary to explain and justify their thinking.’

Staff at the academy were found to benefit from well-considered training, strengthening their subject knowledge and skill to teach reading well.

"Pupils receive prompt, targeted support by staff, ensuring that no-one is left behind.

"The report said: "Children in the early years develop positive learning behaviours that prepare them well for their education journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The curriculum is purposeful, offering hands-on, language-rich experiences.

Observations found that pupils with SEND learn to sustain their attention and develop their communication and interaction skills, building positive learning habits in the academy’s supportive environment.

The academy is praised for a well-considered approach to improving attendance, supporting pupils and their families.

Staff are credited with investing time to build trusting and supportive relationships with families, and this is seen to contribute to clear improvements in both pupils’ behaviour and their attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: "The school promotes pupils’ broader development effectively.

"Pupils show respect for different faiths, cultures and ways of life.

"They understand how to keep themselves safe and can recognise the signs of healthy relationships.

"A wide range of sports fixtures and extra-curricular activities help to build their teamwork, confidence and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school makes sure that all pupils, including those with SEND, have full access to these valuable opportunities.’

The report also noted that staff feel ‘valued and proud’ to work at the academy and confirmed that safeguarding at the school is effective.