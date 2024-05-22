Business-minded students at West Nottinghamshire College stage and celebrate their endeavours

Introduced by principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley, the celebration evening championed the year-round success of all business students with 16 distinctive award categories.

The event, held on 8 May, was attended by family, friends and teachers and was organised entirely by the students themselves, as part of their event management business unit. They prepared and organised everything from invitations to catering and decorations along with script-writing and making of certificates and the large screen presentation.

Student Cameron Ashall-Smith acted as master of ceremonies for the evening with teachers and head of department Hayley Wood presenting the awards which included Best Attitude to Learning, Most Likely to be on The Apprentice, Best With Technology, Best Attitude to Learning and many more.

The Special Student Award: Never Giving Up went to Intermediate Certificate in Business student Bobbie Dean, 17. Bobbie was presented with this award for working incredibly hard to improve her exam grade by two grades in her resit, through hard work and determination.

The Top Student Award was presented to Sorina Milos, 18, a student on the Advanced Foundation Diploma in Business. This was awarded to Sorina for her commitment, dedication and resilience. Sorina has taken on a key role in the Eventors learning company and leading on the Great Vision Awards which will take place at the end of the academic year.

Student Ammarah Miah took on the role of team leader for the organisation of the celebration event. Ammarah, also scooped the Above and Beyond Award.

